Jason Schwartzman Had To Learn Magic Before Hosting The Hunger Games

During the interview, Total Film rightfully described the current era of Jason Schwartzman's career as "magical," as this year alone also sees him starring in Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City," voicing The Spot in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," and even popping up on the most recent season of "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson." Schwartzman humbly replied, "Just to have a career is magical," but found a way to pivot toward talking about his time preparing for "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" by working with artist and magician, Tobias Dostal. "If you ever want to see the most amazing s*** ever, look him up!" he said, continuing by talking about the bond the two developed. "I remember sitting there when we were first hanging out thinking, 'I think this person's gonna be in my life for a long time,'" he said. "I remember thinking it's changing the way I think about the world. Just seeing what he was doing, what was possible, and how he thought about magic and how magicians think about things."

Sadly, Schwartzman also said that despite their friendship and training, he's a "terrible" magician. "I remember talking to him about this one thing ... and I just can't do this thing, and he's like, 'You'll get it. It took me 10 years to get it smooth.' I don't have 10 years!" Fortunately, there was a massive positive that came out of their magic lessons and one that Schwartzman was able to take home with him. "[It] changes the way that I interact with my children, the way that I play with them," he said. "All of a sudden, I find I am using little things I learned from Tobias to make my daughter smile. Basically what I've learned is like new ways to entertain my children!"

"The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" arrives in theaters on November 17, 2023.