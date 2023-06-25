Jason Schwartzman Had To Learn Magic Before Hosting The Hunger Games
When "The Hunger Games" film series first reached theaters, fans of the smash-hit book series by Suzanne Collins were finally able to see the world and characters she crafted right before their eyes. Fans can surely debate casting decisions until the mockingjays come home, but if there was one universally praised casting choice, it was Stanley Tucci as the bombastic host of the Games, Caesar Flickerman. With his megawatt smile, frequently changing hair colors, and ability to turn any conversation into a joyous talking point, Flickerman is undoubtedly the best possible person to give this dystopian bloodbath a positive PR spin. He's a master of media manipulation — but as his charisma cup runneth over, it's easy to get caught up in the glitz and glamour of his presentation. Not only that, Caesar Flickerman is far from one of a kind. He's the descendent of a long line of Flickermans, and is perhaps the Capitol's most prominent nepo baby.
The prequel film, "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," is based on Collins' book of the same name, and introduces the very first host of the annual Hunger Games, Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman. While the book doesn't specify an exact lineage from Lucky to Caesar, there's undoubtedly a genealogical relationship between the two. Jason Schwartzman has been tapped to play the reluctant host, a weathercaster hired by the Capitol to make the Games more of a spectacle for the entertainment of others. Part of that spectacle is bringing out his parrot, Jubilee, whenever he needs to fill dead air ... or showcasing amateur magic tricks to varying degrees of success. And according to a recent interview with Total Film, Schwartzman actually had to learn amateur magic to play the part.
It's showtime!
During the interview, Total Film rightfully described the current era of Jason Schwartzman's career as "magical," as this year alone also sees him starring in Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City," voicing The Spot in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," and even popping up on the most recent season of "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson." Schwartzman humbly replied, "Just to have a career is magical," but found a way to pivot toward talking about his time preparing for "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" by working with artist and magician, Tobias Dostal. "If you ever want to see the most amazing s*** ever, look him up!" he said, continuing by talking about the bond the two developed. "I remember sitting there when we were first hanging out thinking, 'I think this person's gonna be in my life for a long time,'" he said. "I remember thinking it's changing the way I think about the world. Just seeing what he was doing, what was possible, and how he thought about magic and how magicians think about things."
Sadly, Schwartzman also said that despite their friendship and training, he's a "terrible" magician. "I remember talking to him about this one thing ... and I just can't do this thing, and he's like, 'You'll get it. It took me 10 years to get it smooth.' I don't have 10 years!" Fortunately, there was a massive positive that came out of their magic lessons and one that Schwartzman was able to take home with him. "[It] changes the way that I interact with my children, the way that I play with them," he said. "All of a sudden, I find I am using little things I learned from Tobias to make my daughter smile. Basically what I've learned is like new ways to entertain my children!"
"The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" arrives in theaters on November 17, 2023.