John Wick: Chapter 4 Is Getting A Director's Cut, So Strap In For Even More Action

I loved "John Wick: Chapter 4." It is epic in every sense of the word; an action masterpiece that leans as heavily on mythology as it does on all the ass-kicking. That said, I very much felt the movie's runtime. I'm not complaining, mind you — John Wick deserves as much time as he needs to kill some High Table henchmen. But I'm not entirely sure the movie needs to be any longer.

No matter, director Chad Stahelski is working on a director's cut anyway. Speaking with ComicBookMovie, Stahelski said, "I've been working on the Director's Cut, the extended cut, which we've almost finished. There's about another, I think, 10 to 15 minutes we put back in."

Okay, so 10 to 15 minutes isn't that crazy. As for what's being added back into the film, Stahelski elaborated more:

"We cut out a big chunk of Berlin, a whole character called The Frau, which is a pretty funny scene with John, and another scene between him and Tracker, a few other little action beats that we put back in. I mean, yeah, there's always stuff we take out because it doesn't fit the pacing. I think the stuff is all super quality, I love the choreo, I love the characters. It just didn't – as a whole, it changed the pace of the film..."

Of course, this raises the question: When and where will we see this cut? The film has already hit Blu-ray, which means we're either getting a second, special edition Blu-ray, or the director's cut will be headed straight to digital. In either case, I'm curious to check out this additional material and see how it changes the film, if it changes it at all. Your move, Mr. Wick.