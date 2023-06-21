John Wick: Chapter 4 Is Getting A Director's Cut, So Strap In For Even More Action
"John Wick: Chapter 4" is a long movie. A very long movie, in fact. The action extravaganza clocks in at a whopping 169 minutes, and at one point, there was even a four-hour cut of the flick before it was cut down to its current runtime. And if you took in all the bone-crunching, gun-shooting, face-kicking action from the movie as it was released and thought, "That was good, but I wish it was even longer," you're in luck! Director Chad Stahelski says he's working on a director's cut of the film, and while this won't be the fabled four-hour cut, it will add about 10 to 15 minutes to the film, and those minutes include a whole new character not seen in the theatrical cut. So, yeah, here we go again — we're thinking John Wick is back. Because nothing can stop John Wick, not even the specter of death!
'There's always stuff we take out...'
I loved "John Wick: Chapter 4." It is epic in every sense of the word; an action masterpiece that leans as heavily on mythology as it does on all the ass-kicking. That said, I very much felt the movie's runtime. I'm not complaining, mind you — John Wick deserves as much time as he needs to kill some High Table henchmen. But I'm not entirely sure the movie needs to be any longer.
No matter, director Chad Stahelski is working on a director's cut anyway. Speaking with ComicBookMovie, Stahelski said, "I've been working on the Director's Cut, the extended cut, which we've almost finished. There's about another, I think, 10 to 15 minutes we put back in."
Okay, so 10 to 15 minutes isn't that crazy. As for what's being added back into the film, Stahelski elaborated more:
"We cut out a big chunk of Berlin, a whole character called The Frau, which is a pretty funny scene with John, and another scene between him and Tracker, a few other little action beats that we put back in. I mean, yeah, there's always stuff we take out because it doesn't fit the pacing. I think the stuff is all super quality, I love the choreo, I love the characters. It just didn't – as a whole, it changed the pace of the film..."
Of course, this raises the question: When and where will we see this cut? The film has already hit Blu-ray, which means we're either getting a second, special edition Blu-ray, or the director's cut will be headed straight to digital. In either case, I'm curious to check out this additional material and see how it changes the film, if it changes it at all. Your move, Mr. Wick.