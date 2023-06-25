Here Are The Classic Movies That Inspired Marvel's Secret Invasion

When in doubt, steal from the best. Despite all the constant cries for originality from us armchair quarterbacks, filmmaking is an art that thrives on remixing the old into something new. Without storytellers looking back to the past for inspiration (sometimes for what not to do), contemporary works sometimes can't help but feel kneecapped before they ever really get off the ground.

Now, the Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn't ever really tried to hide the classic movies and shows that various directors and writers have attempted to channel. Whether it be Jon Watts' "Spider-Man" movies borrowing heavily from John Hughes or the various "Star Wars" references made throughout Phase Two (oh, and let us never forget the Russo brothers implying that "Avengers: Endgame" somehow has anything to do with the French New Wave movement), the biggest franchise on Earth has become wildly adept at ensuring the present always pays homage to the past. With the newest series, "Secret Invasion," that approach pays off to an even greater extent.

In an interview that will soon be published on the site, /Film's Ethan Anderton spoke with "Secret Invasion" director Ali Selim about the genre classics that were held up when crafting the espionage series. Given the conspiratorial and paranoia themes embedded in a story about shapeshifting Skrulls stealthily attempting to take over the world, it should come as no surprise that Selim pulled from several '70s political thrillers. He specifically namechecks the 1949 noir classic "The Third Man," starring Orson Welles, along with "The Conversation" and the loose trilogy of paranoia movies from director Alan Pakula — "Klute," "The Parallax View," and "All the President's Men" — to specifically figure out, in his words, "shots and lighting and textures."

But that's still only scratching the surface.