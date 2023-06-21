Secret Invasion's New Villain Could Be One Of The Most Complex MCU Baddies

This post contains spoilers for the first two episodes of "Secret Invasion."

"Secret Invasion" is the first series in Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which seems to be focusing on the Skrulls, an advanced alien race with shapeshifting abilities, who will serve as both antagonists and allies in the evolving story. This, of course, is not our first introduction to the reptilian-humanoid race — the Kree-Skrull war was the focal point of "Captain Marvel," which took place in the 1990s.

While the Skrulls were initially considered planet-invading antagonists, that was proven to be false halfway through the film, as they were simply refugees being targeted by the Krees, who sought to eradicate them completely. One renegade Skrull faction, led by Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), found refuge in a spacecraft in Earth's orbit, and after much narrative friction, Talos was able to ally with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Since then, Talos has emerged as a dependable ally for Fury and co., and "Secret Invasion" picks this thread back up and hones in on a Skrul faction conspiracy to invade Earth and assume control over the world. Among the ranks of this renegade, pro-invasion group is G'iah (Emilia Clarke), who will stop at nothing to ensure the well-being of her people. This is not the first time we're meeting G'iah either — we met her as a young girl in "Captain Marvel," as the daughter of Talos and his wife, Soren.

Considering that Talos and G'iah stand at opposing ends of the central conflict, the latter emerges as a nuanced, complex antagonist with every reason to swing toward either side of the moral pendulum. What choice will G'iah ultimately make, and what role will she be playing in the events of the near future?