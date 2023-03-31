We've Seen Emilia Clarke's Secret Invasion Character In The MCU Before

It seems very much like the entire point of Marvel's upcoming "Secret Invasion" series is to craft a big ol' mystery. And anyone who has read the 2008 comic book series that the show is based on can surely understand why. But several months ahead of the premiere of the much-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe event, the curtain is being pulled back just a bit to tell us more. To that end, we finally know precisely who Emila Clarke ("Game of Thrones") is playing — and it's technically not a new character.

While Marvel and the producers of the show don't feel this bit of info is a spoiler, some fans might, so those who want to go in totally blind, turn back now. That aside, in a big piece for Vanity Fair about the series, it's explained that Clarke's G'iah is a shape-shifting Skrull, just like the ones we met in 2019 "Captain Marvel." But the big reveal here is that she's actually the daughter of Talos, played once again by Ben Mendelsohn. Samuel L. Jackson, who returns to the MCU as Nick Fury once again, had this to say:

"Remember when Ben was there with his wife and daughter? She's the little Skrull girl grown up. She's his daughter."

So this is going to be a family affair, it seems. As for what to expect from G'iah, Clarke explains that the difficulties the Skrulls have faced, and living in her father's shadow, have hardened her a bit.