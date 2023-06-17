Nick And Charlie Get Textual In Heartstopper Season 2 Teaser

The rest of the clip follows Charlie through his morning as he smiles to himself while flirting with Nick. The pair banter about what counts as a "good morning" text while Charlie gets dressed, and they promise each other kisses while he eats his breakfast cereal. By the time Charlie strolls into school, he's basically walking on air — and rushing to check his phone at the sound of every new message notification. At first, I thought this clip would end in sudden disaster, with some bully dragging Charlie back to earth, but I should've expected better from this comfort show. Instead, we just get a cute little reunion between the two boys.

Fans of Alice Oseman's web comic turned graphic novel series from which the Netflix show is adapted will recognize some of the episode titles that follow the clip. The premiere episode, "Out," matches a chapter of Osmeman's series, while "Truth/Dare" seems to refer to a plot point from the comic as well. There's obviously more drama on the horizon, but season 1 of the series — which grappled with the many ways queer people choose (or choose not to) come out — ended on a pretty peaceful note. The last time we saw Charlie and Nick, they were having a blissful day at the beach, followed by Nick successfully coming out to his mom (Olivia Colman). Still, the couple has yet to tell the majority of their friends about their relationship, although this new clip makes it look like they're well on their way.

"Heartstopper" season 2 premieres on Netflix on August 3, 2023.