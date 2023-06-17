Nick And Charlie Get Textual In Heartstopper Season 2 Teaser
Get ready to feel like you're falling in love again for the first time: Netflix's super-cute, swooningly romantic coming-of-age series "Heartstopper" will be back in August, and the streamer has just dropped a clip from the season premiere ahead of its release. The exclusive clip comes via Netflix's annual TUDUM fan event, where castmates Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell introduced the opening sequence along with a first look at the new season's episode titles.
In the clip, we see sensitive, sweet gay teen Charlie (Joe Locke) wake up in his bedroom, newly surrounded by pictures of him and his finally-official boyfriend Nick (Kit Connor). Charlie wakes up all smiles in the way that only someone who's super infatuated would, looking at the "hi" Instagram message from his boyfriend as if it's a full-length love letter. Few shows capture the giddiness of the teen crush experience quite like "Heartstopper" did in season 1, and the sophomore season looks like it's bringing that same sweet enthusiasm.
The sweetest show on Netflix is back
The rest of the clip follows Charlie through his morning as he smiles to himself while flirting with Nick. The pair banter about what counts as a "good morning" text while Charlie gets dressed, and they promise each other kisses while he eats his breakfast cereal. By the time Charlie strolls into school, he's basically walking on air — and rushing to check his phone at the sound of every new message notification. At first, I thought this clip would end in sudden disaster, with some bully dragging Charlie back to earth, but I should've expected better from this comfort show. Instead, we just get a cute little reunion between the two boys.
Fans of Alice Oseman's web comic turned graphic novel series from which the Netflix show is adapted will recognize some of the episode titles that follow the clip. The premiere episode, "Out," matches a chapter of Osmeman's series, while "Truth/Dare" seems to refer to a plot point from the comic as well. There's obviously more drama on the horizon, but season 1 of the series — which grappled with the many ways queer people choose (or choose not to) come out — ended on a pretty peaceful note. The last time we saw Charlie and Nick, they were having a blissful day at the beach, followed by Nick successfully coming out to his mom (Olivia Colman). Still, the couple has yet to tell the majority of their friends about their relationship, although this new clip makes it look like they're well on their way.
"Heartstopper" season 2 premieres on Netflix on August 3, 2023.