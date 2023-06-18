James Gunn Almost Skipped The Meeting That Landed Him Guardians Of The Galaxy

To understand the following story, you need to know a little bit about L.A. traffic.

Traffic in Los Angeles sucks. A friend in Hollywood can call you, a citizen of the Westside, and invite you to a movie that starts in two hours. Although the drive is only about 10 to 13 miles, you know you'll never make it on time. Los Angeles citizens love to watch TV shows like "24," and listen for lines of dialogue like "I'm in Sylmar. I'll be in Marina Del Rey in 20 minutes." No, a-hole, you will not. You'll be in Marina Del Rey in 120 minutes if you're lucky.

So one might understand director James Gunn when he says he nearly skipped out on a meeting with Marvel because of the drive. In a recent video interview with Michael Rosenbaum, Gunn recounted the story of how he landed the gig directing the 2014 hit "Guardians of the Galaxy," and how far ... how very, very far ... Marvel Studios was from his house. In the early 2010s, Gunn lived in Studio City, the neighborhood right next to the Universal Studios amusement park and northwest of the Hollywood Hills. Marvel Studios, meanwhile, was still located in Manhattan Beach. That shudder you just heard was a collective response from everyone who lives in Los Angeles.

Studio City and Manhattan Beach are 28 miles apart. Even if the traffic is good, that's a 95-minute drive. Gunn, feeling that the drive was a pain in the neck, was sorely tempted to turn down "Guardians" on that basis alone. He felt that he didn't have a legitimate shot to direct a Marvel movie anyway, so taking four hours to commute — plus a stop for food — was not how he wanted to spend the day.