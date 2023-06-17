Berlin Trailer: The Problematic Fave Of The Money Heist Saga Returns

When the cost of living starts to bite, there's only one thing to do: an elaborate heist. At least, that's the only conceivable solution for Andrés de Fonollosa aka Berlin (Pedro Alonso), who was first introduced as one of the leaders of the original crew in Netflix's high-stakes heist series "La Casa de Papel." (In English-speaking countries, it's stuck with the considerably less poetic name "Money Heist.")

Now, Berlin returns in his own prequel spin-off series (named after himself, of course), where we'll get to meet a heist crew from his golden years: Cameron (Begona Vargas), Roi (Julio Peña), Damián (Tristán Ulloa), Keila (Michelle Jenner), and Bruce (Joel Sanchez). The eight-episode series will also see the return of Itziar Ituño as Raquel Murillo and Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra, both of whom are still working in law enforcement at this point in the timeline. What is Berlin up to? Nothing much — he just plans to steal €44 million in a single afternoon.

Despite the character being somewhat morally abhorrent, Berlin won over audiences in the original series thanks to Alonso's magnetism and charisma, portraying a character who hovered electrically between the roles of ally and antagonist. Though he was pretty thoroughly written out of the story at the end of the first heist, Berlin returned for the second big steal via flashbacks — and now those flashbacks have evolved into a fully-fledged TV show. Check out the new teaser trailer for "Berlin," courtesy of Netflix's TUDUM event.