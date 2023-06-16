The Flash Director Didn't Emulate Tim Burton's Visual Style Because It Required Too Many Hats

This article contains spoilers for "The Flash."

Now that it's becoming commonplace for modern superhero movies to dip into the past and pull entire characters out of pre-established franchise continuities, more and more filmmakers have to grapple with a bit of a thorny question. When bringing Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker and Willem Dafoe's Norman Osborn out of "Spider-Man" (2002) and into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, should their scenes together in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" have adopted the same stylistic qualities that director Sam Raimi is so well known for? Or take "The Flash," which decided to revisit one of the most visually distinct superhero movies ever made — Tim Burton's "Batman" (1989) — and bring back Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne out of retirement. Andy Muschietti certainly leaves his stamp on every movie he makes (likely including the upcoming "Batman: Brave and the Bold," as was just revealed) , but "The Flash" doesn't exactly borrow any of the Gothic expressionism that Burton so clearly loved.

It should come as no surprise that there's a very good reason why Muschietti didn't want to emulate the Burton movies too much. The plot of "The Flash" involves Ezra Miller's Barry Allen being forcibly shoved out of the Speed Force when traveling back to the past and thrown into a whole other timeline. We're meant to assume that his plan to alter history actually worked without a hitch, saving the life of his mother and preventing his father from imprisonment. But after he runs into his younger self, he realizes that he's erased multiple members of the "Justice League" from existence and discovers that he has no idea who this world's Bruce Wayne is — even though we do.

So why avoid the Burton of it all? It had to do with ... hats. Obviously!