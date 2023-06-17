Zack Snyder Reveals The Dark Side Of The Rebel Moon

That's no moon, it's a rebel moon. Specifically, it's Zack Snyder's "Rebel Moon," a two-part sci-fi film epic that somewhat infamously began as a "Star Wars" movie that the "300" director and Snyderverse architect pitched to Lucasfilm shortly before Disney bought the studio all the way back in 2012.

Sofia Boutella ("The Mummy") stars in "Rebel Moon" as Kora, a mysterious outsider who rallies the people of the moon Veldt to fight back against the oppressive rulers of the nearby Mother World who have long exploited them for their own personal gain. Gisaku the village elder ... I mean Flik the ant ... I mean Kora, who's actually a former member of the Mother World's deadly army (the Imperials Imperium), seeks to redeem herself for her past actions by assembling a team of seven warriors from across the galaxy to aid the villagers of Veldt. You could perhaps say these warriors are rather magnificent and almost samurai-like. Okay, I'll stop now.

Joining Boutella in the "Rebel Moon" cast are Charlie Hunnam ("Pacific Rim") and Michiel Huisman ("Game of Thrones") as the cynical starship pilot and wide-eyed farmboy Han and Luke Kai and Gunnar (that was the last one, I promise!), as well as Staz Nair ("Supergirl") as the blacksmith Tarak; Ray Fisher ("Justice League") and Cleopatra Coleman ("Infinity Pool") as the renegade siblings Darrian and Devra Bloodaxe; Jena Malone (the "Hunger Games" films) as a part-spider warrior named Harmada; Anthony Hopkins as the voice of the last member of an ancient race of robotic knights known as Jimmy; and newcomer E. Duffy as Millius, one of the last survivors of a small farming village that was destroyed after cooperating with the Mother World.

For more, check out the following featurette that Netflix premiered as part of its annual TUDUM event.