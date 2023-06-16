Aztec Batman: The Clash Of Empires Wants To Give You A Caped Crusader Like You've Never Seen Before [Annecy 2023]

There are countless reimaginations of the Batman mythos taken to film. We've had alternate universes where he fights Jack the Ripper in Victorian Gotham, a version transported to feudal Japan, another version set in revolutionary in Russia, and even one where Batman is a vampire. But the common thread through all of these is that it is the same origin story every time, the same Bruce Wayne, only with a different flavor. You know what to expect, where the story is going, and who this guy is.

All that is about to change with "Aztec Batman: The Clash of Empires," a movie that aims to completely reinvent the Dark Knight and give us not Bruce Wayne or even his Spanish counterpart Bruno Diaz, but instead introduce Yohualli Coatl, an Aztec man who is scarred by the murder of his father at the hands of Spanish Conquistadors and decides to fight back by becoming a warrior of the night, a silent protector, a caped crusader.

Warner Bros. Animation and studio Ánima took to the Annecy International Animation Film Festival to give audiences a very first look at the upcoming "Aztec Batman."