James Gunn Is Sick Of All The Superman Legacy Casting Speculation

BREAKING: It seems that Peter Ustinov, the Academy Award winner for "Spartacus" and "Topkapi," has just been cast as Superman in James Gunn's upcoming feature film "Superman: Legacy."

CORRECTION: The producers of "Superman: Legacy" have just learned that Ustinov died in 2004 at the age of 82. He will not be available to play Superman. Instead, writer/director James Gunn is rumored to be in talks with performer Randy Mario Poffo, better known as the WWF wrestler Randy "The Macho Man" Savage to play Clark Kent in "Superman: Legacy." This is definitely real and not at all made up.

CORRECTION: It seems that Randy "The Macho Man" Savage passed away in 2011 at the age 58. He will sadly not be available to play Superman in "Superman: Legacy." Instead, Gunn is 100% for-real no-kidding in talks with actor Rock Hudson to play the role of Clark Kent.

CORRECTION: ...

And so on and so on and so on.

As of this writing, there have been no official talks, nor have there been contracts signed over the role of Clark Kent in the film "Superman: Legacy," a movie that is still very much in the pre-production phase. When Gunn and his producing partner Peter Safran took the reigns of Warner Bros. Discovery's many comic book properties, they more or less picked up the Etch-A-Sketch and shook it. The DC Comics cinematic continuity begun by "Man of Steel" in 2013 will run itself out with films like "The Flash," "Blue Beetle," and "Aquaman: The Lost Empire." After that, Gunn announced that he will launch a new continuity with a film called "Superman: Legacy," which he will also direct.

And no, Gunn said in a recent interview on Inside of You with Jonathan Rosenbaum, no one has been cast yet, and please stop asking, thank you very much.