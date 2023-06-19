The Flash Has A Lot In Common With A Maligned Pixar Movie

Warning: This article discusses major spoilers for "The Flash."

How fitting is it that the circumstances surrounding the release of "The Flash" represent a kind of "What if?" scenario in and of itself? As fans have known for quite some time, the plot of the Andy Muschietti-directed superhero movie follows Ezra Miller's Barry Allen as he seeks to change the future by going back and messing around with the past — unleashing all sorts of chaos upon the multiverse in the process. But while he's primarily focused on how different his life would've been if he could prevent his mother's murder and his father's subsequent (and unjust) incarceration, the film's long-delayed release invites one nagging hypothetical: Had it released on pretty much any of its earlier planned released dates, it could've beaten several other superhero movies to the multiverse punch. Instead, though the movie has its charms (check out /Film's review by Ben Pearson for more on that), it can't help but feel like a retread ... especially coming on the heels of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

But as much as "The Flash" feels vaguely reminiscent of a wave of similarly-themed movies like "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and more, there's actually another more unexpected title that this "solo" film about the fastest man alive shares quite a few commonalities with: Pixar's recent "Lightyear." Both involve a stubborn main character obsessed with righting the wrongs of the past. Both feature different twists on time travel. But there's also one oddly familiar choice that both scripts make regarding their respective plot twists relatively late in each film.

"The Flash" and "Lightyear" both present a mysterious antagonist who's ultimately responsible for each hero's predicament ... and who's ultimately revealed to be none other than the protagonist themselves.