The Last Of Us Is Heading To Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights – But There's A Catch

Because this experience seems to be limited to the first video game and not HBO's ultra-successful TV adaptation, do not expect to see any Pedro Pascal or Bella Ramsey imagery associated with this haunted house. But Naughty Dog's co-president and game creator Neil Druckmann promised that the experience is "focusing on even the tiniest details that our fans know so well," so keep a sharp eye out for Easter eggs and references to game lore. If the haunted house is limiting its scope to the Pittsburgh QZ and The Hotel Grand, you will surely spot tons of Firefly graffiti, FEDRA agents, and maybe even Ellie's joke book.

For folks who never played the game, don't fret: The show did such an incredible job of faithfully adapting this opening part of the game that I imagine you'll be able to recognize almost everything you see in this haunted house as something familiar from the series. And although a Bloater didn't appear until a little later in the show, don't be surprised if that's one of the heart-stopping scares this haunted house has in store for you as part of its big conclusion. If the show can figure out a way to make a practical Bloater suit, I expect Halloween Horror Nights might, too.

The "Last of Us" haunted house hits Universal Orlando Resort on September 1, 2023, and Universal Studios Hollywood on September 7, 2023.