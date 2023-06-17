/Film Readers Pick The Best Spider-Man Once And For All

/Film readers once again proved they're a group of discerning taste when they recently voted Michael Keaton as the greatest Batman actor ever. But that outcome was, honestly, somewhat of a surprise, considering Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy usually dominates the modern discourse on Batman movies. Nevertheless, the original and best blockbuster Batman came out on top, and all was right with the universe.

Now, we've gone ahead and conducted yet another highly-scientific study to determine who takes the prize for best on-screen Spidey. And this time, our dear readers have made a solid choice among four top contenders. Is it the correct choice? Well, no. But that's ok because in terms of Spider-Man-on-film, we've been gifted some superb performances, which technically means there's no wrong answer (even though there is).

Things only got more complicated with the dizzying, dazzling "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" cementing Shameik Moore's Miles Morales as yet another excellent portrayal of the wall-crawler, not to mention delivering one of the finest Spider-Man films ever made. But since the Tobey Maguire-led "Spider-Man" arrived back in 2002, we've seen pitch-perfect performance after pitch-perfect performance ("Spider-Man 3" notwithstanding) when it comes to Peter Parker/Miles Morales/Spider-Man. Even the widely (and wrongly) disliked "Amazing Spider-Man" movies featured Andrew Garfield's excellent take on Peter Parker and his alter ego. Which makes choosing the best on-screen Spider-Man a difficult task. Luckily, our readers have once again risen to the challenge.