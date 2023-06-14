Here's Where You Can Watch Everwood
If, like me, you're struggling against the tyranny of choice we currently face in the streaming age, you might consider escaping into a simpler time. And by simpler I mean the peak of human evolution: the early-2000s.
Following the tragic loss of renowned actor Treat Williams, there's no better time to give "Everwood" another go. Some of you may have missed this melodrama in the vein of "Dawson's Creek" back when it aired on the WB. Debuting in 2002, the show focused on New York City neurosurgeon Dr. Andy Brown (Williams) and his two children Delia (Vivien Cardone) and Ephram (Gregory Smith) as they moved to the fictional small Colorado town of Everwood following the death of Brown's wife. Over the course of four seasons and 89 episodes, the show managed to provide viewers with their fix of soapy cliches while also bringing a certain prestige that made "Everwood" a drama worth watching — especially since Williams was, as always, a delight.
And while it may not have proved as popular as "Dawson's Creek" or the best of the WB teen dramas, "One Tree Hill," "Everwood" is definitely worth a revisit if you're looking for a hit of early 2000s nostalgia while discovering something that may have passed you by. (It also stars a young Chris Pratt.) And where might you stream this overlooked WB classic? Take a scroll downward for everything you need to know.
Where to watch Everwood
Up until 2020, you could stream the entirety of "Everwood" on Hulu. Alas, the streaming rights ran out and the show went over to HBO Max (since rebranded as Max) before leaving the service in January 2023. That means you're going to have to venture out into the streaming sphere to track down this family drama.
If you're looking for the quickest and simplest way to watch "Everwood" (which, why would you not be?) and you're a Prime member, your best bet is to head over to Amazon Prime Video. There, you can stream all four seasons for free with ads via the Freevee service.
But perhaps you're an "Everwood" super-fan and simply have to own all 89 episodes. In that case, you can find the show in all the usual places, with Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu all selling the show for $2.99 an episode ($1.99 if you want that retro SD experience) or $24.99 a season. Oh, and for some reason, Amazon has the second and third seasons for $23.99. And that's pretty much all you need to know to get your "Everwood" fix!