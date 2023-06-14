Here's Where You Can Watch Everwood

If, like me, you're struggling against the tyranny of choice we currently face in the streaming age, you might consider escaping into a simpler time. And by simpler I mean the peak of human evolution: the early-2000s.

Following the tragic loss of renowned actor Treat Williams, there's no better time to give "Everwood" another go. Some of you may have missed this melodrama in the vein of "Dawson's Creek" back when it aired on the WB. Debuting in 2002, the show focused on New York City neurosurgeon Dr. Andy Brown (Williams) and his two children Delia (Vivien Cardone) and Ephram (Gregory Smith) as they moved to the fictional small Colorado town of Everwood following the death of Brown's wife. Over the course of four seasons and 89 episodes, the show managed to provide viewers with their fix of soapy cliches while also bringing a certain prestige that made "Everwood" a drama worth watching — especially since Williams was, as always, a delight.

And while it may not have proved as popular as "Dawson's Creek" or the best of the WB teen dramas, "One Tree Hill," "Everwood" is definitely worth a revisit if you're looking for a hit of early 2000s nostalgia while discovering something that may have passed you by. (It also stars a young Chris Pratt.) And where might you stream this overlooked WB classic? Take a scroll downward for everything you need to know.