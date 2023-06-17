Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Was A Career First For Peter Dinklage

In Steven Caple, Jr.'s new film "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," the universe is under threat from a rogue, planet-consuming robot deity called Unicron (Colman Domingo). Unicron drifts through the cosmos eating entire worlds and longing for the eventual death of all things. Unicron also has a small army of robot warriors whom he sends ahead of him to take care of any pesky armies that might stand in his way. The leader of Unicron's robot army — called Terracons — is a vicious and near-indestructible demon-like droid named Scourge. Scourge is powered by a special kind of energy force that never runs out that also seems to make him especially resilient to damage. He is also a sadistic hunter and likes to pry badges off of his doomed enemies and weld them to his own chassis. Scourge is one bad dude. He is played by Peter Dinklage.

Dinklage is no stranger to voice acting, having voiced roles in "Ice Age: Continental Drift," "The Angry Birds Movie," and "The Croods: A New Age," but this is the first time he's been asked to give a voice performance in a film that is not rated PG. Scourge is also a much scarier, more violent character than Dinklage has voiced before, displaying cruelty and villainy in a way we haven't seen from the actor before, not even on his notoriously violent TV series "Game of Thrones."

In a recent interview with Screenrant, Dinklage talked about playing the part and how he got into character. It seems that, even when playing a violent robot villain from outer space, there are still a lot of subtle character notes and beats to consider.