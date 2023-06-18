James Gunn Was Sure Guardians Of The Galaxy 3's F-Bomb Would Get Axed By Disney

Forget the death (and return) of half the universe's population or a goodly number of murders and battles — the Marvel Cinematic Universe is full of family-friendly films that are rated PG-13. While James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy is on the edgier side of things, content-wise, you might still have been surprised by the f-bomb that happened in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." It's technically the first one in the MCU, though there was a deleted scene all the way back in 2008's "Iron Man" that had Samuel L. Jackson saying "I'm Nick Fury, motherf***er." I mean, if you're going to have someone curse, you couldn't pick a better person than Jackson. Still, it wasn't in the main film, and many people haven't seen it.

This f-bomb shows up during a "Guardians Vol. 3" scene on Counter-Earth. Though it was a surprise to hear, the reason he says it will be very understandable to most of the audience.

If you somehow missed the f-bomb, it happens when Quill (Chris Pratt) is getting ready to drive off in a car with Groot (Vin Diesel) and Nebula (Karen Gillan). Nebula, for all her brilliance, cannot seem to open up the car door. Quill gets frustrated, and boom, we have our f-bomb. Gunn recently spoke to the Irish outlet, Joe, and said he thought the line would be axed by Disney.