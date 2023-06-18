Chained Ending Explained

"Chained" ends inconclusively, but there is still meaning to glean from it. Rabbit may be filling Bob's void and adopting at least some of his macabre behavior. If this is true, then Rabbit has followed a similar cycle to Bob — a cycle in which abuse begets abuse.

Bob was a monstrous man, but director Jennifer Lynch suggests he was not born this way. Instead, the implication is forces beyond his control shaped him. Several flashback scenes depict Bob's father as a perverted tyrant who beat his son and wife and even forced them to have sex for his sadistic pleasure. Such pathological abuse indicates Bob's father passed some very warped genes onto his son, but Lynch's emphasis on trauma hints her characterization skews toward nurture rather than nature.

Bob's suffering imbued him with hate and a violent relationship with sex, and he resolved to inflict this pain on as many people as possible. Most victims knew this pain for a few brief hours before their awful deaths, but Rabbit was irrevocably saturated with it. Bob caught him in his formative years and did the best he could to make a man in his image. How successful he was is unclear, but the credits indicate he may have robbed Rabbit of his humanity.

It might not be that bleak, though. Look at what triggers violence in Rabbit. He killed Bob to protect Angie, and he killed his father to protect Marie. Unlike Bob, Rabbit's violence is defensive, not offensive. Killing Angie would go against his efforts to save her, yet her safety remains a mystery.

