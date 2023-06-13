Eagle-Eyed Asteroid City Fans Can Win Big In Letterboxd Scavenger Hunt

Calling all Wes Anderson fans and Letterboxd users! I imagine the Venn diagram between those two communities might as well be a perfect circle, so that's great news for those looking to win big by watching the upcoming "Asteroid City." Who says being a movie nerd can't come in handy sometimes?

Letterboxd and Focus Features are teaming up on a fun little giveaway timed for Anderson's latest quirky adventure, which /Film's Lex Briscuso reviewed out of the Cannes Film Festival this year and called, "...a light and breezy aesthetic journey with a joyful heart that allows the audience to simply kick back and enjoy potentially one of Anderson's easiest watches yet." Now, fans looking forward to the film can kill some time with an extensive scavenger hunt with the ultimate grand prize of winning a private screening of "Asteroid City" at your nearest theater. But runner-ups also have a chance to walk away with some prizes, including "specialty merch and screening codes."

Check out all the details below!