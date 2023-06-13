Eagle-Eyed Asteroid City Fans Can Win Big In Letterboxd Scavenger Hunt
Calling all Wes Anderson fans and Letterboxd users! I imagine the Venn diagram between those two communities might as well be a perfect circle, so that's great news for those looking to win big by watching the upcoming "Asteroid City." Who says being a movie nerd can't come in handy sometimes?
Letterboxd and Focus Features are teaming up on a fun little giveaway timed for Anderson's latest quirky adventure, which /Film's Lex Briscuso reviewed out of the Cannes Film Festival this year and called, "...a light and breezy aesthetic journey with a joyful heart that allows the audience to simply kick back and enjoy potentially one of Anderson's easiest watches yet." Now, fans looking forward to the film can kill some time with an extensive scavenger hunt with the ultimate grand prize of winning a private screening of "Asteroid City" at your nearest theater. But runner-ups also have a chance to walk away with some prizes, including "specialty merch and screening codes."
Check out all the details below!
Asteroid City scavenger hunt details
The nifty "Asteroid City" scavenger hunt tie-in was announced by Letterboxd (via Collider), detailing the daily clues that fans will have to be on the lookout for in order to collect fourteen movie-themed items sprinkled throughout both the website and app. Of course, certain restrictions apply. You'll need to have a registered Letterboxd account, but the biggest prizes for a private screening and screening codes are only available to those living in areas where "Asteroid City" will receive a theatrical release. The contest has been ongoing since June 1 and will continue until tomorrow, June 14, so be sure to get going!
You've got to hand it to the studio and to Letterboxd for spicing up the marketing for a new, (relatively) low-budget original movie from one of the industry's most talented filmmakers around. While most moviegoers who would be considered part of the general audience probably have little to no idea what Letterboxd actually is, this feels like the perfect intersection between an Extremely Online fanbase and a giveaway tailor-made to give a movie like "Asteroid City" a little boost among younger, though no less avid movie fans.
Letterboxd co-founder and CEO Matthew Buchanan echoed those thoughts, saying in a statement:
"We love finding playful ways for our community to explore Letterboxd, so we were excited to partner with Focus Features on this unique project. A scavenger hunt feels like the perfect match for the lighthearted, precise, handmade qualities of Wes Anderson's films. It's been a lot of fun to create and I'll be sad when it's done — fortunately that coincides with 'Asteroid City' landing in theaters, so any air of melancholy around the office will be short-lived."
"Asteroid City" expands in wide release on June 23, 2023.