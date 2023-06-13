The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story Shows The Possibilities Of The Animated Universe [Annecy 2023]

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" defied expectations and followed a highly successful, Oscar-winning, shock to the animation system of a movie with an ambitious, emotionally charged, visually striking sequel that's bigger, deeper, more complex, and better than its predecessor in several ways.

And during the 2023 edition of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, audiences were blessed with the first short film set in the Spider-Verse, part of a project by Sony Pictures Animation to foster new talent called LENS (Leading and Empowering New Storytellers). The program gives filmmakers from different backgrounds the opportunity to take key leadership positions, using all the assets, tech, and artists from Sony ImageWorks to get as close an experience to directing a big-budget blockbuster film as they can.

For their debut film, "The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story," the inaugural LENS alumni, Khaila Amazan, Clara Chan, Joe Darko, and Jarelle Dampier, each fulfilled a key role in making the short, leading teams of experienced animators as writer, VFX Supervisor, Animation Supervisor, and director, respectively. Each of these filmmakers worked in the industry in various roles for as short of time as a few years or as long as a couple of decades before getting the chance to tell their own story here. The result is a fantastic horror short film about mental health that fulfills the promise of the Spider-Verse, of a multiverse full of opportunities for anyone to wear the mask and tell their story.

But before I go on, arachnophobes beware, there are a lot of spiders within.