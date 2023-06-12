Miles Morales Gets A Horror-Centric Story With Spider-Verse Short Film The Spider Within

You didn't think the animated world of "Spider-Verse" was done expanding, did you?

Reviews and reactions to "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" have been nothing short of rapturous, with /Film's Chris Evangelista reviewing the film and calling it a "wild, inventive, entertaining film with propulsive energy and style to spare." After the first film came out of nowhere to make its mark as one of the best superhero movies ever, audiences came into the sequel wondering if it could possibly top what we experienced before in 2018. To many, it did just that ... even as the rather abrupt cliffhanger left some a little confused and disappointed. But not to fear, as "Beyond the Spider-Verse" is currently slated to arrive in March of 2024. In case that's still too long of a wait, however, fans are in for yet another pleasant surprise, courtesy of a new Miles Morales-centric short set in the world of "Spider-Verse."

France is currently hosting the annual Annecy International Film Festival, which specializes in the world's most exciting animated offerings, and one such project immediately caused some buzz. A new short film titled "The Spider Within" debuted at the festival and had attendees taking to social media en masse — including /Film's Rafael Motamayor – to sing its praises as a much more horror-skewing take on our friendly multiversal Spider-Man. The story follows Miles (voiced by a returning Shameik Moore) as the weight of his newfound responsibilities begin to trigger panic attacks and we're taken on a terrifying trip into his subconscious. The short is directed by storyboard artist and animation veteran Jarelle Dampier, who discussed everything fans need to know about this intriguing addition to the "Spider-Verse" in a new interview.