Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Cut A Much Darker Introduction To Optimus Prime

Say what you will about Michael Bay's five "Transformers" movies, it takes a certain kind of skill and temperament to make some of the most mean-spirited all-ages entertainment in film history. Fans of the toy line and the unremarkable 1980s cartoons that dazzled easy-to-please kids with their subpar animation and infantile storylines unleashed howls of outrage over Bay's irreverent treatment of robots that turn into cars and vice versa.

In the fans' defense, the second installment, "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen," is narratively and visually incomprehensible, due in large part to a screenplay that was slapped together on either end of the 2007-08 Writers Guild of America strike. But the other films in the series, especially the shockingly violent (in tone) "Transformers: Dark of the Moon," are models of Bayhem; they're loud, entertaining, and utterly exhausting. The master of wretched blockbuster excess treats the franchise with the lack of respect it deserves and always gives the audience their money's worth.

When Bay handed the "Transformers" reins over to Travis Knight for the tissue-soft reboot of "Bumblebee," the edict from Paramount was clear: no more films where Optimus Prime tears the bad guy's head and spinal cord out of his mechanical body like a "Mortal Kombat" finishing move (especially when the villain is voiced by Leonard Nimoy, arguably the most beloved sci-fi actor of all time). Let's try not to traumatize the kiddies if possible.

"Bumblebee" accomplished this, but also wound up being the lowest-grossing "Transformers" movie to date. The Autobot v. Decepticon saga needed a little more muscle. "Creed II" director Steven Caple Jr. recaptured some of Bay's brawl-happy bravado with "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" (to the apparent delight of moviegoers), but he was tempted to go a little darker.