The Next Live-Action Transformers Movie Could Leave Planet Earth Entirely

This post contains spoilers for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts."

According to franchise lore, the Transformers are intelligent robots from a planet called Cybertron. As long as anyone can remember, two primary factions have been at war. The Autobots and the Decepticons, however, rarely comment on the origin of the war or what will be won with victory. They only know that they must fight and kill. Being a Transformer seems like a sad, bleak existence. Despite their name, they cannot transform their souls.

And their gods are no help: There is an ancient, evil Transformers deity named Unicron floating through the cosmos, eating planets and longing for ultimate destruction.

Unicron (Colman Domingo) is featured heavily in Steven Caple Jr.'s new film "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." Unicron finds Transformers on Earth, and his goons spend the bulk of the film attacking. It's up to a small cadre of Autobots and animal-resembling Maximals to fend off Unicron and his forces. The robots are aided in their quest by Noah (Anthony Ramos), a man from Brooklyn. With gumption and a high-powered robot suit, Noah ultimately staves off the apocalypse for another day. In the process, Noah becomes a skilled fighter with a taste for the extraordinary. He will now become an on-call ally for the Transformers on Earth should a human touch be required.

In an epilogue for "Rise of the Beasts," Noah goes to a job interview, merely looking for work. The interview, however, is actually a secret recruiting seminar. He has gained the attention of a secret government cabal of freedom fighters. One might say they're ... Real American Heroes.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Caple spoke about the possibility of a new film wherein the Transformers unite with another of Hasbro's high-profile properties: G.I. Joe.