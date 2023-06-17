Audrey Hepburn Hand-Picked James Coburn For Charade's Most Maniacal Role

I miss movie stars. We have so few people left that you could put their name and face on a poster, and that is enough to sell a movie. The ones we do still have come from generations earlier, and even still, someone like Tom Cruise needs to lean on "Top Gun" or "Mission: Impossible" to guarantee people go see his movies. I don't love them for the gossip and celebrity of the movie star status. I love movie stars because they have a preternatural understanding of how to command the camera, and when they are in movies, you cannot take your eyes off them. And when they're paired together, that's the sweet spot.

Take Stanley Donen's fabulous comic thriller "Charade," which stars two of the greatest movie stars to ever grace the silver screen: Audrey Hepburn and Cary Grant. Yes, their age difference is concerning, but the two have unparalleled megawatt charisma that you can't help but fall in love with them. Putting those names above the title makes "Charade" the glamorous must-watch that it is, but a massively underrated part of the film is the names below the title, which features a trio of phenomenal actors who you're never disappointed to see in a film: Walter Matthau, George Kennedy, and James Coburn.

Coburn, in particular, stands out to me. His presence in "Charade" was downright unsettling, as he was usually known to be such a cool guy on-screen. However, this performance came fairly early into Coburn's film career, having been mostly a guest star on TV shows for the decade before it. He was a Westerns and war guy, not someone you'd normally think of to put in a film like "Charade." Luckily for him, he had a champion in a high place. He had Audrey Hepburn.