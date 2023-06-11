Taika Waititi Says Our Flag Means Death Sidestepped A Very American TV Trope

In the same interview, Waititi also spoke about how nice it is to see a show that's able to be inclusive without constantly gesturing back to its own inclusivity. "I think one of the best things about the show is that nobody has a speech about inclusivity and representation in the show," Waititi says. Though he doesn't cite any specific titles, he says this seems to be a very American phenomenon. "They're always going, 'You know what, it's okay to be different!' It's such an American [thing]." If you've ever seen a Netflix Original geared toward teens, or anything Ryan Murphy has ever made, you'll know just what Waititi is talking about.

He went on: "Every American show it's like, they have that monologue to explain to audiences what they're watching, and I love that this show doesn't do that." Fans love it too, as "Our Flag Means Death" has already inspired countless works of fanart, cosplay, original writing, and more. The series has had an impressively massive fan response, and it's in part because of all the reasons Waititi cites here.

Eager fans waiting for currently-separated Stede and Ed to reunite will have to wait a while longer, though, as "Our Flag Means Death" does not yet have a season 2 release date.