Why Albert Couldn't Have Come Back In The Barry Finale

Say what you will about "Barry" season 4, but it was certainly bold. After the show basically blew up its whole premise with the season 3 finale, in which the titular character Barry (Bill Hader) gets arrested, the writers switched gears again just four episodes later. Thanks to an absurd Fred Armisen-related mishap, Barry successfully escapes prison and runs off the grid with Sally (Sarah Goldberg).

Within a single moment at the end of "it takes a psycho," the show that never jumped ahead more than a few months in time had suddenly jumped forward eight years. Instead of Barry trying to become an actor, he's now concerned with preserving his quiet, isolated life with Sally and his son John. The final stretch of the show's episodes focuses on Barry reacting to the news that a movie is being made about his life, and his plans to kill Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) in an attempt to stop it.

It all naturally begs the question: what's Albert (James Hiroyuki Liao) doing in all this? He was Barry's old army buddy, who returned with a vengeance in season 3 to confront Barry and scare him into stopping his life of crime. Although Albert isn't the one responsible for Barry's imprisonment, he's probably the only person on the show to successfully break through Barry's walls. As Barry breaks down in pathetic, child-like sobs, we can see him finally drop (for just a moment, at least) any pretensions that he's a good person. This is the moment it becomes clear that the party's over; even after Albert lets him off with a warning, both Barry and the viewers know that things will never be the same again. So ... why didn't Albert ever show up in season 4?