Did Barry End Too Soon? An Investigation

This post contains spoilers for all of "Barry" and "Breaking Bad."

On an episode-to-episode basis, I loved "Barry" pretty much the whole way through. It was funny, sharp, and increasingly stressful, and I don't have any major problems with the way any character's story ended up. Barry Berkman (Bill Hader) being unceremoniously murdered by Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) makes perfect sense, just as it feels right for Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg) to end up finding fulfillment as a small-time school acting teacher, no longer tortured by the desire to be a big star.

Yet the more I look back on the show, the more the ending feels a little hollow. I'm surprised by how little I felt when Barry finally kicked the bucket, or when NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) died holding the statue of Cristobal's hand. Considering how invested I was in both these characters' arcs throughout most of the show, surely their final moments should've held a little more weight.

Most of all, it feels increasingly disappointing to realize that the central premise of the show — an assassin tries to make a career as an actor — is pretty much abandoned by the end of season 2. By season 3, the assassin part of Barry's character is overwhelmingly the main focus, and by season 4, Barry seems to have given up the idea altogether. Sally's Hollywood ambitions still haunt her years after she's given up on them, but you never get the sense that Barry still cares, or even remembers that being an actor was once a thing he'd wanted to do. Throughout season 4, fans speculated that the finale would at least feature a moment where Barry uses his acting skills to save the day somehow, but he doesn't.