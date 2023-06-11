Jurassic Park Crew Members Got To Take A Dino Home Thanks To Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg fans likely won't be surprised to hear that the raptor models, which came mounted to a display base and featured an engraved signature and thank you message, were neither the first nor the last great gift the filmmaker shared with one of his crews. In fact, the director's penchant for gift-giving is so well-known that The Hollywood Reporter did an entire feature about it earlier this year. The cast of "The Fablemans" revealed that they all received rather personal gifts from the filmmaker for birthdays, holidays, award season, or when the film wrapped. Michelle Williams, who plays a character inspired by Spielberg's mother in the film, received a birthday cake from the filmmaker's real mother's restaurant, while Gabriel LaBelle, who plays Spielberg's own avatar, got camera equipment and "very nice letters."

Some stories of Spielberg's generosity are pretty mind-boggling — the THR piece repeats an oft-mentioned story about the cast of his poorly received 1989 film "Always" getting Mazda Miatas — but others are extremely sweet. Julia Butters, the "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" breakout who played Reggie in "The Fabelmans," said she got a film projector and sleeping bag as her gifts (perfect for movie nights). "He's an amazing gift-giver, not just with his presence but with his presents," she noted.

Most of those gifts seem to stick with their original owners, but we know at least one velociraptor made in the image of Stan Winston's award-winning original design is in the hands of a lucky collector — and we're jealous! If you need me, I'll be trying to save up $12,000 while playing with "Jurassic Park" LEGOs.