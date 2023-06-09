Stan Lee Documentary Trailer: The Story Of The Marvel Comics Legend Unfolds On Disney+
Even if you've never picked up a comic book, you probably know the name Stan Lee. Having co-created Marvel Comics characters such as the Fantastic Four, Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, Spider-Man, the X-Men, and The Avengers, just to name a few (albeit with some controversial arguments along the way), Stan Lee is a titan of pop culture, especially with the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominating the blockbuster landscape for years. The man himself even made cameos in almost all of the MCU's movies over the years.
Now, five years after Stan Lee passed away at the age of 95, the Marvel Comics legend is getting the feature documentary treatment from Disney+. The Tribeca Film Festival is premiering the film from director David Gelb ("Jiro Dreams of Sushi") this weekend, and it will arrive on Disney+ next week. But before that, the first trailer for the Stan Lee documentary has arrived, giving us a sneak peek at his life story.
Featuring a collection of archival interviews, newsreels, and a plethora of personal footage and recordings, it appears the "Stan Lee" documentary will mostly let Lee tell his own story, chronicling the rise of Marvel Comics and the changing landscape of society that was ultimately influenced by fantastical superheroes in books that were once deemed to be mere child's play. Check out the trailer below.
Watch the Stan Lee documentary trailer
Since this is Lee's story, and it's coming from the Mickey Mouse corporation that owns Marvel Studios, I wouldn't expect the documentary to dig into some of the more complicated aspects of Stan Lee's career, such as the allegations that he may have taken too much credit for creating some of the iconic characters he's been associated with over the years. Anyone who has read the biography "True Believer" can tell you about some of those more unsavory details (read our interview with the author here), but hopefully this will take an even-handed approach to Stan Lee's life and legacy.
"Stan Lee" arrives on Disney+ on June 16, 2023. Here's the synopsis from the Tribeca Film Festival program:
When you think of artists that have pushed the art of comic books forward, you think of Stan Lee. When the Marvel Comics visionary passed away in November 2018, he left behind a storied legacy and some of the most iconic characters of popular culture. He also left behind a trove of personal footage and recorded recollections of his career that were never seen by the public. Until now, that is.
Director David Gelb weaves this footage together to tell the story of Lee's life, both successes and pitfalls alike. Voice recordings are accompanied by archived interview clips, newsreels, and even clay models that immerse fans in his incredible yet complicated mind. Some of the writer's closest colleagues, like Flo Steinberg, also provide their voices to this engaging documentary, which offers an intimate look at arguably the most influential comic publisher of all time. Considering the Marvel brand is one of the most prominent cornerstones of pop culture, everyone should hear from the man who made it all possible, and this film does just that. Excelsior!