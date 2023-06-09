Stan Lee Documentary Trailer: The Story Of The Marvel Comics Legend Unfolds On Disney+

Even if you've never picked up a comic book, you probably know the name Stan Lee. Having co-created Marvel Comics characters such as the Fantastic Four, Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, Spider-Man, the X-Men, and The Avengers, just to name a few (albeit with some controversial arguments along the way), Stan Lee is a titan of pop culture, especially with the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominating the blockbuster landscape for years. The man himself even made cameos in almost all of the MCU's movies over the years.

Now, five years after Stan Lee passed away at the age of 95, the Marvel Comics legend is getting the feature documentary treatment from Disney+. The Tribeca Film Festival is premiering the film from director David Gelb ("Jiro Dreams of Sushi") this weekend, and it will arrive on Disney+ next week. But before that, the first trailer for the Stan Lee documentary has arrived, giving us a sneak peek at his life story.

Featuring a collection of archival interviews, newsreels, and a plethora of personal footage and recordings, it appears the "Stan Lee" documentary will mostly let Lee tell his own story, chronicling the rise of Marvel Comics and the changing landscape of society that was ultimately influenced by fantastical superheroes in books that were once deemed to be mere child's play. Check out the trailer below.