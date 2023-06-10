Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Has A More Stacked Cast Than You Realized

This post contains slight spoilers for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts."

The "Transformers" film franchise currently consists of seven installments, including the recently-released "Rise of the Beasts," which aims to reinvigorate the premise by tracing back to its animated series roots. "Creed II" director Steven Caple Jr. understands the appeal of nostalgia, tied to the long-standing, lucrative Hasbro toy line in which robots can morph into other organic (or inorganic) forms. While it would be overkill to call "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" an ambitious undertaking, as the film primarily relies on rehashed franchise tropes and sanitized storytelling, it undeniably attempts to set up a grander stage for stories connected to the "Transformers" mythos.

And what better way to up the stakes than to introduce a group of fresh, yet familiar factions of robots waging a war over their home planet, Cybertron? While the latest entry does not dive too deep into Cybertronian backstories, we are privy to a conflict between two groups — the Maximals (descendants of the Autobots) and the Terrorcons (followers of the planet-eater, Unicron) — with a human named Noah Diaz involved in this age-old war that is expected to play out for quite some time.

However, these are not the only parties involved, as the Autobots, including Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, who have been heavily featured in previous "Transformers" installments, are also fighting the Terrorcons in an attempt to return to their home planet for good. This paves the way for a plethora of new characters, played by a prominent ensemble cast. Let's dive into who plays who, and how their roles factor into the grander scheme of things within the "Transformers" universe.