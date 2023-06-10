Chewbacca Almost Wore Shorts In Star Wars Due To Complaints From Executives

If there's one thing we all know about Chewbacca from the "Star Wars" saga, it's this: he does not wear pants. Yes, that's right, old Chewie likes to roam free, sans trousers. He doesn't wear any clothes at all, in fact, save for a gun belt thingy he has strapped across his chest. And you know what? That's fine. Chewie is essentially a big dog that yells a lot, and dogs aren't known for their clothes (unless you're one of those people who puts your dogs in tiny little outfits). In fact, George Lucas based the character on his dog, an Alaskan malamute named Indiana (in case you're wondering, yes, that's also who George Lucas named Indiana Jones after — a fact that gets turned into a fun little joke at the end of "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.")

At this point, after so many years, Chewbacca's look is iconic. You recognize the Wookiee at first sight. He's a classic character with a classic design, and everybody loves him (I'm assuming this is true; are there Chewbacca haters out there? If there are, I don't want to know). However, there was a point in the "Star Wars" timeline when things could've been drastically different for Mr. Chewie.

By that I mean: he almost had some pants. And not just any pants, but a pair of tiny shorts that come damn close to looking like lederhosen. Boo! Hiss! No one wants this! Take those shorts off this instant, Chewbacca!