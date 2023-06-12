Michael Bay Dangled Shia LaBeouf Off A Building For A Climatic Transformers Scene

When Michael Bay unleashed the first live-action "Transformers" film in 2007, there were plenty that lamented the "death" of the action blockbuster and were fearful that we were entering an era of mass-produced garbage where style meant more than substance and CGI would replace practical stunt-work. To be fair, that's sort of exactly what happened, but comparing the behind-the-scenes footage of the blue-screen dominant sets of a Marvel movie and the shockingly practical approach of Bay's first "Transformers" flick is enough to make a person nostalgic for the aughts. (What a nightmare it was to write that sentence.)

With "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" now playing in theaters, it's worth revisiting where it all began, and remembering that despite the "Bayhem" of most Michael Bay productions, the man knows what it takes to pull off some seriously impressive practical effects ... often to the chagrin of his actors. During a behind-the-scenes featurette for the first "Transformers" film, Michael Bay and Shia LaBeouf discussed the process of how they managed to pull off the scene where LaBeouf's character Sam Witwicky was caught in a battle with the villainous Megatron and our hero, Optimus Prime. Of course, because it's a gigantic action set piece, that means he's scaling a skyscraper and desperately trying not to fall to his death.

"I know producer Ian Bryce, he knows how much I like physical stuff, and he says, 'So we're gonna do that blue screen right?' And I said, 'No. We're doing that real!'" Bay said. "'Really, really?' He says. 'Yeah, we're gonna put him out there!'" That's right, the Transformers may have been CGI, but Shia LaBeouf was really clinging for dear life on top of a building.