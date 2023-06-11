In An Alternate Universe, Jim Carrey Played Ian Malcolm In Jurassic Park

At the 1995 AFI Lifetime Achievement Award show in honor of director Steven Spielberg, actor Jim Carrey — one of the biggest movie stars in the world at the time — stood up to give a brief tribute. Carrey was an odd choice, as he hadn't worked with Spielberg, a fact he was quick to point out. Carrey joked that he auditioned for the role of the alien in Spielberg's 1982 film "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial," and proceeded to display what his audition looked like, i.e. a lot of mugging and a funny voice. He lamented that Spielberg chose a puppet instead and that audiences could tell it wasn't an actor. ("It hurt that film. It hurt it.") Carrey also gave his impression of a velociraptor, implying that Spielberg also rejected his offer to play a dinosaur in "Jurassic Park." "Perfect velociraptor, right? Nothing!" Carrey quipped.

Of course, as it so happens, Carrey did audition for "Jurassic Park," just not for the role of a velociraptor. Syfy recently interviewed Janet Hirshenson, the casting director for "Jurassic Park," and she revealed that Carrey was one of the actors in serious consideration for the role of Ian Malcolm, the character that was ultimately played by Jeff Goldblum.

Hirshenson revealed that "Jurassic Park" was a unique production in that actors rarely met with the director one-on-one, but instead came to record their auditions onto tape and for the casting team. That means, sadly, that Spielberg and Carrey never met. It was all academic anyway, as Goldblum blew everyone out of the water with his audition.