Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Broke A Big Movie Record Held By Jim Carrey's Grinch

While we don't know the exact number of prosthetic appliances required for "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," Makeup Department Head Alexei Dmitriew and award-winning Hair Department Head Cassie Russek confirmed that the work done on "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" overtook the holiday movie's hold on the record.

According to Variety, who interviewed the duo, "Guardians 3" required around 75 makeup artists to apply 22,542 prosthetic appliances spread across 100 principal actors and over 1,000 background artists. On top of that, they used nearly 500 wigs, more than 130 facial hairpieces, and 117 pairs of contact lenses. That's leaps and bounds more than the team of 50 makeup artists who applied approximately 1,250 prosthetics between the principal cast and alien extras in the original "Guardians of the Galaxy."

Why so many makeup effects? Aside from the typical makeup jobs required for the main cast and the various aliens who populate the cosmic story, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" had one specific influx of prosthetic-heavy characters: the Humanimals. These animal-human hybrids live on Counter-Earth, the planet created by the High Evolutionary in an effort to create a perfect world. Every single character on that planet required prosthetic makeup to look like these hybrids, and they were all complete with mostly practical effects, though some may have required a little visual effects in post-production. That's exactly how director James Gunn prefers to operate, as Dmitriew explained to MovieWeb: