One Of The Scariest Scenes In The Medium Catches A Creeper On Camera

Plenty of CCTV footage will scare audiences stiff, but there's nothing better than the first shot we get of Mink in the clip above.

The camera is pulled back, fly-on-the-wall style, giving us a full view of the home's downstairs entrance and staircase upstairs. Someone walks in, minding their own business, and ascends step by step, unaware of a presence hidden somewhere. Our unadjusted eyes might miss it at first, but eagle-eyed viewers can spy the figure outline tucked away in the storage area under the stairs. It's faint, could be nothing, and is easy to pass over since there's plenty of screen area to digest with our eyes.

After the person clears the stairs, the figure starts to move. A head slowly peers out from the thick shadows, a bit blurry in the retracted position of the camera. Then the footage zooms in, and it's clear as day. Mink's possessed state is glaring at the camera with these dead, glazed white eyes, her mouth agape like a zombie. She's inhuman and staring through our souls.

As she emerges from the darkness, her head tilts side to side like she's unfamiliar with her surroundings. Her limbs appear longer like an illusion, bent and moving slowly like a cave-dwelling creature. It's no longer Mink, but a monster living underneath the staircase. Narilya Gulmongkolpech's physical performance as she morphs into a feral specter takes cues from J-Horror titles like "Ringu" or "The Grudge," nailing this "Where's Waldo of the Damned" vibe that is such a compelling portrayal of found footage horror does best. This slithery emergence of a malevolent force goes on to do unspeakable things to the vessel's loved ones, summoned from the darkness for a shockwave of chills.