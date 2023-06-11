Ian Malcolm's Sexy Pose In Jurassic Park Was Improvised By Jeff Goldblum

Thirty years ago, filmgoers witnessed a powerful image on the big screen in "Jurassic Park." Was it the moment when the Tyrannosaurus Rex escaped and ate a guy on the toilet? No, but that was great. Could it be when Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) saw living dinosaurs for the first time? Lovely, but uh-uh. Was it the first time we heard the velociraptors scream? Negative. No, friends, the magical moment was when we saw Jeff Goldblum, who played Dr. Ian Malcolm, recline on a table with his shirt open. Let me give you a moment to revel in your memories.

Whether you loved that scene with your entire heart or were really weirded out by it, the Goldblum-i-ness of that image has become a famous moment in film history. If there is any chance you missed this film (oh my God, go out and watch it right now, heathen), Dr. Malcolm is one of the people — along with paleobotanist Sattler and paleontologist Alan Grant (Sam Neill) — called to determine the safety of Jurassic Park, a theme park created by John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), who had a team of scientists use ancient DNA to recreate living dinosaurs for our viewing pleasure. As you can imagine, it doesn't go well, other than the shirt moment.

Goldblum's open-shirt scene is so famous that it was immortalized in a 25-foot-tall statue in front of London's Tower Bridge in 2018. How did that famous lounging shot come about? Goldblum can't remember every bit of the process, but he does have a reason that it probably happened, according to a few interviews he's done.