Star Wars: Ahsoka TV Spot Reveals The Show's Premiere Date

Admittedly, this TV spot doesn't feature much in the way of new footage, as it's largely a condensed version of the previously-released full-length trailer that dropped during "Star Wars" Celebration earlier this year. However, we do get a glimpse of "Star Wars Rebels" character Sabine Wren (now in live-action) rocking a green lightsaber, as well as a couple of cool new action shots of Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka. We've yet to get a clear look at the show's version of Grand Admiral Thrawn, though, which is a bit frustrating for folks such as myself who are vibrating with excitement over the villain's live-action debut. The brief logline for the series reads as follows:

Set after the fall of the Empire, "Star Wars: Ahsoka" follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

Dave Filoni, the mastermind behind "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," "Rebels," and "The Mandalorian," is heading up the show as both a writer and executive producer. This series will, presumably, help tee up the ball for his upcoming "Star Wars" movie that will take place during the "Mandalorian" era of the "Star Wars" timeline.

The stacked cast for the series includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger. So yeah, this is pretty much going to be a live-action "Rebels" sequel series, given that cast list. For those who haven't watched that show yet, now is absolutely the time.

"Star Wars: Ahsoka" premieres August 23, 2023, on Disney+.