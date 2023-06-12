The Meaning Of Groot's Final Words In Guardians Of The Galaxy 3
The character of Groot (voice of Vin Diesel) was first introduced in cinematic form in James Gunn's 2014 film "Guardians of the Galaxy. In that film, the kindly anthropomorphic tree man could only say a single phrase: "I am Groot." This detail, originating in Marvel Comics, was treated as a light gag throughout Gunn's movie, with most characters being unable to understand him. Only his longtime friend, Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) seemed able to interpret "I am Groot" in various ways. At the end of "Guardians," Groot sacrificed his life to save his compatriots. His last words were "We are Groot." There is significance to Groot's ability to say more than three words.
Groot's progeny has appeared in multiple films since 2014, having been grown in a flowerpot from some broken-off pieces from the first movie's Groot. In 2017's "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2," Groot was a small toddler-like being, requiring a lot of parenting. By 2023's "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3," Groot had grown into an adult-sized humanoid. He also only says "I am Groot," but it seems all of the Guardians are now able to understand him.
There is significance to the fact that everyone can understand him now. There is a passing line of dialogue in "Vol. 3" that explains that only those who have been around Groot a long time and who have connected with him on a more intimate, friendly level, will be able to suss out what he says. People who just met Groot don't know what he's saying. All his close friends understand him perfectly.
Groot's last line of dialogue in "Vol. 3" is not "I am Groot." It's, "I love you guys."
Germain Lussier of io9 theorized what it might mean, and their theory was confirmed by Gunn on his Twitter account.
'I love you guys.'
iO9 pointed out that the "I love you guys" line was a meta-textual moment when the drama of "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3" extended out of the screen. When the audience heard "I love you guys," it wasn't a revelation that Groot had expanded his vocabulary, but the moment when the audience themselves had now become so attached to Groot, they too could understand him. The audience was now just as friendly with the stalwart tree man as the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy.
This is a fine theory and one that bears out in the "We are Groot" scene from the first film. We had learned to care and could understand other words from Vin Diesel's character. In the first "Guardians," though, we weren't all the way there. We understood some of what Groot said, but not all of it. Nine years and multiple films later, Groot could speak in complete sentences. We were all there.
This wasn't a mere musing from iO9, however. A fan tagged writer/director James Gunn on Twitter, pointing out the theory. Gunn responded, affirming the theory. He said, quite succinctly, "Spoiler ... Yes that's exactly what it means."
One of the notable features of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies is their curiously unabashed sentimentality. While the characters crack wise and commit violence, they also cling to each other, all of them outcasts happy to have found a new family. Despite the insults, there is warmth. The "I love you guys" moment is when the movie itself also hugs the audience, bringing viewers into the fold. It's all very sweet.
Gunn's next movie will be a Superman flick called "Superman: Legacy." Gunn seems ready to be wholly earnest.