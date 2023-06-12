The Meaning Of Groot's Final Words In Guardians Of The Galaxy 3

The character of Groot (voice of Vin Diesel) was first introduced in cinematic form in James Gunn's 2014 film "Guardians of the Galaxy. In that film, the kindly anthropomorphic tree man could only say a single phrase: "I am Groot." This detail, originating in Marvel Comics, was treated as a light gag throughout Gunn's movie, with most characters being unable to understand him. Only his longtime friend, Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) seemed able to interpret "I am Groot" in various ways. At the end of "Guardians," Groot sacrificed his life to save his compatriots. His last words were "We are Groot." There is significance to Groot's ability to say more than three words.

Groot's progeny has appeared in multiple films since 2014, having been grown in a flowerpot from some broken-off pieces from the first movie's Groot. In 2017's "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2," Groot was a small toddler-like being, requiring a lot of parenting. By 2023's "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3," Groot had grown into an adult-sized humanoid. He also only says "I am Groot," but it seems all of the Guardians are now able to understand him.

There is significance to the fact that everyone can understand him now. There is a passing line of dialogue in "Vol. 3" that explains that only those who have been around Groot a long time and who have connected with him on a more intimate, friendly level, will be able to suss out what he says. People who just met Groot don't know what he's saying. All his close friends understand him perfectly.

Groot's last line of dialogue in "Vol. 3" is not "I am Groot." It's, "I love you guys."

Germain Lussier of io9 theorized what it might mean, and their theory was confirmed by Gunn on his Twitter account.