Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Kicks Off With A Beautiful Tribute To A Trek Legend

These days, with hundreds of shows at our fingertips at any given moment, it's hard to imagine one TV character changing the world. That's exactly what Nichelle Nichols did, though, and her contributions to the series are one of the great legacies of "Star Trek," even decades later. It should come as no surprise, then, that the only "Trek" show that's ever truly managed to capture the spirit of the original series, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," featured an homage to the late actor in its season 2 premiere.

Nichols passed away in July 2022, after "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" had already wrapped its first season. In this week's premiere episode, the show unfolds as it normally would (albeit with a more emotive Spock than usual), but it ends with a written note that instantly made tears spring into my eyes. It said: "For Nichelle who was first through the door and showed us the stars. Hailing frequencies forever open ..."

This in-memoriam message is at once simple and beautiful. The language of "Star Trek" — a world in which space is the final frontier and humankind's destiny is tied to the wonders of space — always lends itself beautifully to conversations about the mysteries of life and death. There's something remarkable about the fact that we can look to the stars and think of the chain of people whose lives were changed by someone like Nichols, from actors to astronauts and beyond. I also love the non-defined "us" in the statement, because the actor didn't just show little Black girls what the future could and should look like — she showed everyone.