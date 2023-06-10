Cloverfield's Physically Demanding Scenes Required Oxygen Tanks On Set

In Matt Reeves' "Cloverfield," the streets of Manhattan are terrorized by a giant monster that seems un-killable, given the massive scale and strength it boasts. No, this is not Godzilla rampaging across a city or tearing down skyscrapers, but the effect is still rather chilling, thanks to the bleak, quasi-apocalyptic world Reeves creates in the film. To simply call "Cloverfield" a tense creature feature would indeed be a misnomer — while consisting of all the hallmarks of a monster movie, it also uses found footage to resurrect the horrors of the past, which claimed the lives of those who did not live to tell the tale. The footage survives, however, functioning as a reminder that a new, unpredictable threat lurks around the corners of the world, capable of wreaking greater havoc and wiping out humanity as we know it.

Reeves, along with J.J. Abrams (who produced the film), wanted to capture the grounded reality of such a sudden catastrophic event upending everyday lives. Our protagonist Rob Hawkins (Michael Stahl-David) is definitely no hero — at no point does he intend to take on the monster head-on or come up with a clever plan to defeat it, as his motivation throughout is to help save his loved ones and survive. Rob is just some dude whose dreams of normalcy are crushed by the appearance of a ginormous monster stomping Manhattan. Given how bleak the ending is, good survival instincts are not enough in a world so nihilistic as the one in "Cloverfield."

As the primary characters in the film are perpetually faced with dangerous, stressful scenarios, filming some of these scenes turned out to be unsurprisingly demanding. Indeed, the "Cloverfield" cast hasn't held back about the physical challenges that came with running around a city with dust and debris flying all around them.