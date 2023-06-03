The Fargo Character Issa Rae Channeled Into Her Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Role

One of the coolest thing about "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is that it introduces a multiverse of Spider-People, which means there's a Spider-Person out there for everyone to identify with. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" introduced a couple of fun new Spider-Folks, including Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), and Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), but the sequel ups the ante, giving spider-fans a whole slew of characters to love and see themselves in.

One character is so unique that the actor playing her had to look well outside of superhero cinema for inspiration: Issa Rae's Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman, who is heavily pregnant and still crime-fighting. She's the first visibly pregnant superhero in a big blockbuster film, and she's a total badass who rides a motorcycle and doesn't hide behind a secret identity. So who did Rae look to for inspiration for this unique and impressive character? None other than Frances McDormand's Marge Gunderson from the Coen Brothers' 1996 dark comedy, "Fargo." While it might be hard to see the throughline between a Minnesota police chief and a superhero from the multiverse, Rae is definitely onto something.

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is currently playing in theaters nationwide.