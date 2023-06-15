Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Levels The Playing Field Between Humans And Klingons

This post contains spoilers for the season 2 premiere of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

Something that isn't too regularly talked about in the world of "Star Trek" is drug addiction. Addictive substances, it seems, aren't common in the 23rd or 24th centuries. When it comes to drinking, Starfleet officers are typically served synthehol, a form of alcohol that contains synthetic enzymes that enable the drinker to more rapidly metabolize the booze and walk away without feeling intoxicated. In one of the more infamous scenes in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton) asks innocently why anyone would ever want to do drugs. The teenage character hasn't even heard of addiction. It wouldn't be until "Star Trek: Picard" in 2017 that Trekkies would see Raffi (Michelle Hurd) smoking a vape pen and then, later, taking some sort of addictive narcotic that one sprays directly into their eyeball.

Given the level of technology in "Star Trek," it stands to reason that illegal drugs have, in fact, become more specific and powerful than they are today. Addiction may not exist in Starfleet, but there are a host of other worlds that live far away from the purview of the Federation. Raffi's eyeball drugs are likely only one of many street-level narcotics that "Star Trek" rarely sees, mainly because the bulk of "Star Trek" is confined to Starfleet vessels and space stations.

This likely also holds true for performance-enhancing drugs. By the 2200s, surely one can take a quick hypospray to the neck and temporarily be filled with great strength, enhanced speed, and agility. Indeed, that happens in "The Broken Circle," the first episode of the second season of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." It seems Dr. M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) and Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush) carry a shot of kung fu drugs in case of emergencies.