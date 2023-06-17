The Biggest Flash Cameos Director Andy Muschietti Had To Leave On The Cutting Room Floor

One of the big ones that didn't make it in is near and dear to so many of our hearts. Andy Muschietti said, "That Hall of Fame of great characters and actors that play these characters; there's so many. The list was endless. We had to choose. We had to pick. Yeah, Lynda Carter was one of them." Oof, that one hurts. Certainly, some fantastic names did make it, from Adam West to Nicolas Cage to George Reeves, Christopher Reeve, and Helen Slater. Still, I watched Carter in the "Wonder Woman" series religiously as a little girl, and it would have been incredible to see her here. At least we got her cameo in "Wonder Woman 1984."

Muschietti continued with some more names, and they were pretty huge. He said, "Brando, and we had Burgess Meredith, César Romero. All the tropes ... I grew up, we grew up watching the [1966 "Batman"] series. Our first Batman was Adam West." As for the names he mentioned, Marlon Brando played Jor-El, the father of Kal-El, aka Clark Kent, in 1978's "Superman." César Romero and Burgess Meredith played the Joker and the Penguin, respectively, in the 1966 "Batman" series. (In the screening we saw, you can hear a snippet of Romero's laugh at one point but never actually see Romero himself on screen.)

Those names may not have made the cut, but that Chrono Bowl scene is chock full of DC history. A few may have been left out, but in my head, they were there, spinning around with the rest of them, just out of sight.

