Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Continues Miles' Coming Of Age Story

"Into the Spider-Verse" revolutionized American studio animation. It is one of the best movies ever made (as decreed by /Film in our own top 100) for good reason. It not only has stunning animation that pushed the medium forward with a fantastic blend of 3D and 2D and a variable frame rate that aids in the storytelling, but also a spectacular soundtrack and a poignant, emotionally charged story about identity that democratizes superhero stories amidst a multiversal story that hasn't been topped in Hollywood (not for the lack of trying).

At the center of it all, however, is Miles Morales, the first Afro-Latino superhero portrayed on the big screen, and a young man going through a lot in an emotional coming-of-age story. For "Across the Spider-Verse," much has changed. The scope is bigger, with even more alternate universes and alternate Spider-People being included in the new film, as well as a new villain who might tear the entire multiverse apart.

Still, despite the scale and scope of the story looking outward, "Across the Spider-Verse" does not forget about the man behind the mask (the main one), but instead continues Miles' story as he gets closer to adulthood.

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Brian Tyree Henry, who voices Miles' father, said his character's son is in full teenage mode in this movie and that he brings "a lot of sass, a lot of talk back, a lot of secrets."