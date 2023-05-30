Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Continues Miles' Coming Of Age Story
"Into the Spider-Verse" revolutionized American studio animation. It is one of the best movies ever made (as decreed by /Film in our own top 100) for good reason. It not only has stunning animation that pushed the medium forward with a fantastic blend of 3D and 2D and a variable frame rate that aids in the storytelling, but also a spectacular soundtrack and a poignant, emotionally charged story about identity that democratizes superhero stories amidst a multiversal story that hasn't been topped in Hollywood (not for the lack of trying).
At the center of it all, however, is Miles Morales, the first Afro-Latino superhero portrayed on the big screen, and a young man going through a lot in an emotional coming-of-age story. For "Across the Spider-Verse," much has changed. The scope is bigger, with even more alternate universes and alternate Spider-People being included in the new film, as well as a new villain who might tear the entire multiverse apart.
Still, despite the scale and scope of the story looking outward, "Across the Spider-Verse" does not forget about the man behind the mask (the main one), but instead continues Miles' story as he gets closer to adulthood.
In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Brian Tyree Henry, who voices Miles' father, said his character's son is in full teenage mode in this movie and that he brings "a lot of sass, a lot of talk back, a lot of secrets."
Anyone can wear the mask
When /Film talked to Peter Ramsey, producer of the film, late last year, he pointed out that the secret sauce that really made "Into the Spider-Verse" work was Miles himself. "The thing that audiences really fell in love with was Miles," he said before teasing the new film. "You're going to see a real continuation and deepening of Miles' story. And I think, just the notion that you're going to see all this fantastical stuff, and there's a lot about the multiverse still to come, but the idea that you're experiencing it with and through Miles, I think, is the secret weapon of the 'Spider-Verse' movies."
He is absolutely right. Like any great "Spider-Man" movie, the reason "Into the Spider-Verse" worked so well is because the whole multiversal story was always grounded in Miles' experience, coming into his own as a hero and embracing his role as the new friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. We were as shocked as Miles was when he discovered his uncle was a villain, grieved with him when he lost his uncle, and rejoiced when he got his new suit. By the end of the first film, Miles became more than worthy of being Spider-Man (and suffering the life of being Spider-Man), but also one of the best superhero characters.
"Across the Spider-Verse" premieres in theaters on June 2, 2023.