There have been a lot of bad things happening at Liberty High, and in the third season of Netflix’s series 13 Reasons Why, it’s only going to get worse. This time a new crime has unfolded, resulting in the disappearance of a football player, and since Clay (Dylan Minnette) was working to expose the corrupted culture of the high school and its favor of wealthy jocks over the average student, he’s on the police’s radar. But in the 13 Reasons Why season 3 trailer, it’s clear he’s not the only one under scrutiny, and plenty of dark secrets have the potential to be revealed.

13 Reasons Why Season 3 Trailer

There’s no actual footage from the new season in this trailer, but it’s a stylish walkthrough the various characters we’ve encountered across the previous two seasons, weaving in and out of miniature scenes all connected to each other. It’s all rather ominous, and it only raises the tension that already exists at Liberty High.

The rest of the show’s cast includes Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Justin Prentice as Bryce Walker, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Miles Heizer as Alex Standall, Devin Druid as Tyler Down, Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey, Timothy Granaderos as Montgomery de la Cruz, Anne Winters as Chloe, Steven Weber as Principle Bowen, Brenda Strong as Mrs. Walker, Amy Hargreaves as Mrs. Jensen and newcomer Grace Saif as Ani.

The new season of 13 Reasons Why comes to Netflix on August 23, 2019. Here’s the official synopsis: