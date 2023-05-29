Bill Hader's Directing In Barry Season 4 Reminded Stephen Root Of The Coen Brothers

The performer also spoke to /Film about the similarities he sees between Hader and Peele. Root worked on the horror comedy mega-hit "Get Out" with Peele, in case you've forgotten his memorable role. "I found them very similar in terms of being specific about what they wanted," Root says, noting that when he played a blind man in "Get Out," Peele gave him helpful direction about where to direct his eyes. "I really love to be directed," Root explains, but he also confirms that both Peele and Hader make a point of working with actors, not just telling them what to do. "They're both incredibly collaborative," he says.

"Jordan knew exactly what he wanted to do," Root shares, "even though ['Get Out'] was his first movie, he'd been on camera. He'd been behind the camera so much, he knew exactly what he wanted to do. So did Bill." It shows, as the "Barry" series finale is more confident in its filmmaking voice than ever — ending many of its characters' plotlines not through lines on the page, but through visually memorable moments. Root got one of the best ones, as Fuches silently returned Barry's son to him in one piece, as if in penance for the childhood he could never give back to the killer himself. It takes a talented director to pull a moment like that off, but it's increasingly obvious that — like Peele and the Coens — Hader is one of our best.