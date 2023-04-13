Why Bill Hader Was The Only One Who Could Direct Barry Season 4

As HBO's acclaimed comedy/drama series "Barry" prepares to wrap up with its fourth and final season (read /Film's review here), co-creator and star Bill Hader is learning how to stretch his directing muscles to reach the finish line. The "Saturday Night Live" alum has already demonstrated his skills behind the camera with his previous directorial efforts on the show, yet season 4 marks the first time in the history of "Barry" that he's helmed every single episode.

Hader has proven himself to be quite the auteur throughout the four-season run of "Barry." The series has developed a distinct style that's on full display in episodes like "ronny/lily," a surreal odyssey that depicts a bad day on the hitman job for Barry, and "710N," which features an exhilaratingly unique motorcycle chase sequence. Hader is primarily known for his comedic performances, but the actor started his career in Hollywood as a production assistant with the intention of one day becoming a filmmaker. That makes "Barry" a return to his roots more than a change of creative direction.