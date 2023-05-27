The Little Mermaid Splashes Towards A $125 Million Holiday Weekend At The Box Office

The unstoppable march of the Disney live-action remakes continues — over both land and sea. The Memorial Day weekend brings Rob Marshall's new take on "The Little Mermaid," starring the golden-voiced Halle Bailey in the titular role, and the numbers so far indicate an opening weekend similar to Jon Favreau's 2016 adaptation of "The Jungle Book."

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Disney estimates that "The Little Mermaid" will gross between $120 and $130 million over the four-day holiday weekend, after Thursday previews and Friday ticket sales brought in $38 million. That's the consensus at Variety and Deadline as well, though THR notes that some analysts think the movie could end up north of $130 million. Over the three-day weekend, Deadline estimates that the live-action adaptation is set to bring in $104 million at the domestic box office. Overseas, it's tracking for an $80 million opening weekend following a day-and-date release in most major international markets.

The reception from critics is balanced similarly to 2017's "Beauty and the Beast," with "The Little Mermaid" currently holding a Rotten Tomatoes score of 67%. General audiences are more positive; the movie has been given an "A" CinemaScore based on exit polling.