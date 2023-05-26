Watch Karen Gillan Lead An Intimate Look Behind The Scenes Of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

The character of Nebula, played by actor Karen Gillan, originally appeared as a brutal villain in James Gunn's first "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie. Nebula was raised by the brutal soldier Thanos (Josh Brolin) who systematically abused and tortured her, replacing her body parts which machinery and assuring her that she would become a deadly murderer like him.

While she has always been filled with rage, Nebula drifted over into the care of the titular Guardians as the films progressed. The Guardians of the Galaxy were a strange found family of ragtag space misfits who often perform acts of righteousness, sometimes against their immediate instincts. Nebula's sister Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) was already part of the group, and the angry android, softening and seeing the wickedness of her past actions, was eventually welcomed into the fold. By 2023's "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3," she was ... well, she hadn't softened, but she was more accepting of her found family and a life of peace.

Nebula's arc has, of course, matched the arc of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies themselves. From the first film in 2014 to the most recent, the films have become increasingly sentimental, aiming for tears as often as space action thrill and goofy humor.

Gillan clearly loved working on her films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and sensed that "Vol. 3" might be her last time playing Nebula. As such, she snuck her iPad onto the set to film a personal video diary during shooting about a day in the life of playing her character, which then turned into a week of filming. The video included Gillan's early morning trips to set, her extensive makeup process, and her line readings.